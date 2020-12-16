Manual Cinema's 'Christmas Carol' – LIVESTREAM

Wednesday December 16, 2020 @ 10:00AM - Friday December 18, 2020 @ 10:00PM

at Your Computer!

Chicago-based shadow puppet theater Manual Cinema presents "Christmas Carol," bringing together hundreds of puppets, miniatures, silhouettes and a live original score to tell an imaginative reinvention of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic.

This is a LIVESTREAM event happening at four different dates/times:

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the link below for each night. Each show will be performed live in Manual Cinema’s Chicago studio. The show is presented by the Carlsen Center at Johnson County Community College.