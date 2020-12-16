Now playing: May We All Dispatch
Concerts & Events

Manual Cinema's 'Christmas Carol' – LIVESTREAM

-

at Your Computer!

Chicago-based shadow puppet theater Manual Cinema presents "Christmas Carol," bringing together hundreds of puppets, miniatures, silhouettes and a live original score to tell an imaginative reinvention of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic.

This is a LIVESTREAM event happening at four different dates/times:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the link below for each night. Each show will be performed live in Manual Cinema’s Chicago studio. The show is presented by the Carlsen Center at Johnson County Community College.

 

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Your Computer!

Up Next

The Strawberry Swing's Holiday Market

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Donate Now No Thanks