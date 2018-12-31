Making Movies with Calvin Arsenia

Monday December 31, 2018 @ 9:00PM

at The Truman

Making Movies will be performing the Talking Heads' masterpiece, "Remain In Light," in its entirety for this special New Year's Eve performance. The concert will also feature psychedelic lights, special guests, a VIP area and a free champagne toast. Local Latin band Reptil will kick off the evening, followed by an extravagant dance rendition of "Cantaloupe" by Calvin Arsenia. Black/white/illuminated attire is encouraged.