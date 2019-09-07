Saturday September 7, 2019 @ 5:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Making Movies will host its fifth annual music and arts festival, Making Movies Carnaval at Knuckleheads. The festival serves as a fundraiser for the band's music education nonprofit organization, Art As Mentorship, and features an inspired lineup of revivalist roots music and righteous Chicano folk from East Los Angeles. Onstage performances feature Las Cafeteras (Los Angeles); ÉSSO (Chicago); The Grand Marquis (Kansas City); youth performers from The Rebel Song Academy; folkloric dances from the band members’ heritage countries, Mexico and Panama; and a rousing closer set from Making Movies. On the festival grounds there will be live art, street vendors, community resources, food trucks, and more. Making Movies invites Kansas City festivalgoers to let loose and express the resilience of the human spirit.