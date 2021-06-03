Now playing: No Light No Light Florence The Machine
Concerts & Events

Making Movies

at Lemonad(e) Park

The boys are back in town! Hometown favorites and Latin Grammy nominees Making Movies are playing their first Kansas City in over a year at Lemonad(e) Park.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8pm.

More info:

  • Bring Your Own Chair - No blankets or lounge chairs. Limited bench seating available (first come, first serve)
  • The Lawn - Prime viewing of the performance. Full table service with multiple seating options (first come, first serve)
  • VIP - includes 6:30 p.m. meet and greet with Making Movies, cocktail from Voltaire, reserved seating

 

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Lemonad(e) Park

Related articles

News April 12 New Music Adds: Bartees Strange, Making Movies, Lazy Projector
Episode Making Movies, "Pendulum Swing"
Episode Making Movies: 'I Am Another You' Tour 2017

Up Next

Food Art Drink Fest

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close