Concerts & Events
Making Movies
at Lemonad(e) Park
The boys are back in town! Hometown favorites and Latin Grammy nominees Making Movies are playing their first Kansas City in over a year at Lemonad(e) Park.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8pm.
More info:
- Bring Your Own Chair - No blankets or lounge chairs. Limited bench seating available (first come, first serve)
- The Lawn - Prime viewing of the performance. Full table service with multiple seating options (first come, first serve)
- VIP - includes 6:30 p.m. meet and greet with Making Movies, cocktail from Voltaire, reserved seating