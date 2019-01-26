Now playing: Supernova Ray LaMontagne
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

Saturday January 26, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at The Truman

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear is kicking off 2019 with a hometown show. The soulful folk music duo of Madisen and Ruth Ward, from Independence, Missouri, has found widespread success with their albums "Skeleton Crew" and "The Radio Winners" — they've appeared on "Late Night with David Letterman," "Today," NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, and a number of high-profile festivals, such as Newport Folk Fest and the Americana Music Fest.

