LP Global Livestream Concert

Saturday August 1, 2020 @ 3:00PM

at Your Computer!

While LP's worldwide 2020 headline tour was postponed due to COVID-19, the singer/songwriter/international sensation announced her first global livestream concert, broadcasting live from The Beehive studios in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. This is expected to be LP's only full-production concert in 2020. LP and her band will perform a set of hits, fan favorites, covers, brand-new music, new versions of songs and more. The livestream kicks off at 3 p.m. CDT.

***

On LP's latest album, "Heart To Mouth," she speaks candidly on love, lust, fear, insecurity, infidelity, regret and redemption. LP has found success writing for artists like Christina Aguilera, Rihanna and The Backstreet Boys, but gained ground as an artist in her own right with 2017's "Lost On You." The title track has hit No. 1 in 18 countries, including a Diamond certification in Mexico and France and four-times Platinum in Italy.