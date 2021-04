Thursday May 6, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Folly Theater

Vocalist and guitarist Maria Cuevas blends Mexicana, Americana, indie, blues, rock, funk and soul — a true hybrid of Mexican folklore and rock ’n roll delivered in both English and Spanish.

“Maria Cuevas honors her Mariachi pioneer grandmother through her music while incorporating the Americana, Blues, Rock, and Soul of her midwestern roots. It’s a heady fusion all her own that demands your attention.” - Jon Hart