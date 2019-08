Friday August 23, 2019 @ 8:30PM

at Johnson County Community College

Pawnshop Troubadours continue Johnson County Community College's annual Light Up the Lawn concerts this summer. The Kansas City-based cover band mixes a flavorful musical soup of equal parts rock, blues, R&B, soul, funk and volume.

This free, all-ages concert will take place on the lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, on the JCCC campus.