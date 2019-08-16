Now playing: This Is the Place Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Light Up the Lawn with Hembree

Friday August 16, 2019 @ 8:30PM

at Johnson County Community College

Hembree will kick off Johnson County Community College's annual Light Up the Lawn concerts this summer. The band released its debut full-length, "House On Fire," in early 2019 on Thirty Tigers. Based in Kansas City, the five-piece alt-rock group has earned distinctions as one of NPR Music's Spotlight artists and one of Rolling Stone's "Best Bands We Saw at SXSW 2018."

This free, all-ages concert will take place on the lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, on the JCCC campus.

