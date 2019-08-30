Light Up the Lawn with Bob & Una Walkenhorst

Friday August 30, 2019 @ 8:30PM

at Johnson County Community College

Bob & Una Walkenhorst will round out Johnson County Community College's annual Light Up the Lawn concerts this summer. The songwriting duo combines the veteran musicianship of Bob Walkenhorst — the long celebrated frontman of The Rainmakers — and daughter Una, an emerging indie songwriter. The title track from their debut album, "For Tomorrow," was voted Top Song of 2018 by listeners of 90.9 The Bridge.

This free, all-ages concert will take place on the lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, on the JCCC campus.