Thursday October 11, 2018 @ 7:00PM

at CrossroadsKC

For more than two decades, Lettuce has brought vitality to classic funk and soulful grooves. Based in Boston, the group is known for its infectious energy and eclectic improvisations, with influences from psychedelia to '90s hip-hop. Doors for this show open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. with support from Daily Bread.