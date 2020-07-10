Friday July 10, 2020 @ 7:00PM - Saturday July 11, 2020 @ 11:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

West Bottoms restaurant Voltaire and seminal music venue recordBar have teamed up to present an outdoor, socially distanced concert series that launches on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

The outdoor venue space, newly dubbed Lemonad(e) Park, is located behind Voltaire at 1628 Wyoming St, in the northwest corner of 17th and Wyoming Streets in the West Bottoms (see map below). The kickoff concerts feature music from KC bands Men of Men, The Whiffs, Wick & the Tricks and DJ Stevie Cruz. These acts will perform both nights. Food and beverage will be for sale from Voltaire, orderable from their online menu app.

Tickets will be sold in groups of four to secure a socially-distanced picnic table. Limited single-person general admission standing room tickets are also available. Lawn chairs are allowed and encouraged. Capacity will be limited to 100 people per night. Doors open at 7 p.m., and music runs from 8 to 11 p.m.

Tickets for Friday, July 10 are available at this link and for Saturday, July 11 at this link, through the recordBar's website.