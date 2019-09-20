Friday September 20, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Lee Fields has been amassing a prolific catalog of albums since the late '60s — ranging from James Brown-style funk to lo-fi blues to contemporary Southern soul — but the music he's making today might be the best of his career. With his band The Expressions, he released "It Rains Love" earlier this year, lauded by Rolling Stone for "sharp, chattery beats, meticulous drips of guitar, handsome horn lines, echoey backing vocals." Neal Francis will support the show.

The show will take place in Knuckleheads Garage.