Monday February 18, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at recordBar

Hailing from Guadalajara, Mexico, Le Butcherettes is known for its unbridaled stage show. The project of vocalist and guitarist Teri Gender Bender, Le Butcherettes released its fourth album, "bi/MENTAL," featuring appearances from punk legends Jello Biafra and Alice Bag. Opening the show will be Los Angeles group Stars At Night and New Obsessions, the solo project of KC musician Jorge Arana.