Monday December 10, 2018 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Roots rock sister duo Larkin Poe returns to Knuckleheads in December, on the heels of releasing its fourth album "Venom and Faith." In addition to countless accolades, the duo has been named by NPR as a "sister act with staying power." Goodnight, Texas will open up the show.