Tuesday October 30, 2018 @ 8:00PM

at recordBar

KT Tunstall made waves in 2004 with her debut effort, "Eye to the Telescope," with smart pop songs like "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree." Her sixth and latest studio album, "WAX," continues the Scottish musician's creative evolution. It's the second album in her "soul, body and mind" trilogy, the follow-up to 2016's "KIN." Indie rocker Maddie Ross will open this show.