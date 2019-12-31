Tuesday December 31, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Knuckleheads' New Years Eve 2019 party will feature a little bit of something for everyone, with performances from some of Kansas City's favorite blues/funk bands, rockers and cover bands of the decades.

'60s-70s and '80s cover bands The Zeros, '60s and '70s cover band The Instamatics, blues/funk band Stone Cutters Union, blues trio Levee Town and country crooner Slim Hanson. Admission to the show includes midnight munchies and a champagne toast. Check out the lineup below:

Gospel Lounge

9 to 10:30 p.m. Heather Newman

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Slim Hanson

Saloon

8 to 9:15 p.m. Stone Cutters Union

9:30 to 11 p.m. Womanish Girl (Katy Guillen & Stephanie Williams)

11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Levee Town

Garage

9 to 10:30 p.m. The Instamatics

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Zeros