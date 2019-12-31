Now playing: The Z Show #57 Skylar Rochelle
Concerts & Events

Knuckleheads New Year's Eve 2019

Tuesday December 31, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Knuckleheads' New Years Eve 2019 party will feature a little bit of something for everyone, with performances from some of Kansas City's favorite blues/funk bands, rockers and cover bands of the decades.

 '60s-70s and '80s cover bands The Zeros, '60s and '70s cover band The Instamatics, blues/funk band Stone Cutters Union, blues trio Levee Town and country crooner Slim Hanson. Admission to the show includes midnight munchies and a champagne toast. Check out the lineup below:

Gospel Lounge

9 to 10:30 p.m. Heather Newman

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Slim Hanson

Saloon

8 to 9:15 p.m. Stone Cutters Union

9:30 to 11 p.m. Womanish Girl (Katy Guillen & Stephanie Williams)

11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Levee Town

Garage

9 to 10:30 p.m. The Instamatics

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Zeros

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Knuckleheads Saloon

Up Next

The Greeting Committee

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close