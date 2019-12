Saturday December 14, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at The Riot Room

On the heels of their latest album, "Muir Maid," psychedelic bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers comes to Kansas City this winter. Based in Bozeman, Montana, the group has shared the stage with the likes of Greensky Bluegrass, Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters and many more. Kansas City-based touring string band Grassfed will support the show.

This show is presented by Bluegrass in the Bottoms.