Wednesday January 23, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Based in Minneapolis, Kind Country plays American standards and its own brand of cosmic American music. Since releasing its debut self-titled album in 2013, the band has taken its high-energy show across the nation. This show will be supported by Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon, and Kansas City thrashgrass band Whiskey For the Lady.