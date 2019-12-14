Holiday Pop Up at the Museum Shop
Saturday December 14, 2019 @ 10:00AM - Saturday December 14, 2019 @ 4:00PM
at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Making plans to shop for the perfect gift this holiday season? Join the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art for a special Pop Up at the Museum Shop with Jamie Gray (Jewelry), Victoria Poeschl (Ceramics), Jane Smeltzer (Textiles), Susan Tinker (Textiles), Momoko Usami (Ceramics), Malory Ward (Jewelry), Desiree Warren (Ceramics), and Manda Wylde (Jewelry).
Café Sebastienne will be on hand with warm and cold seasonal drinks, and museum members will receive double their discount storewide.