Saturday December 14, 2019 @ 10:00AM - Saturday December 14, 2019 @ 4:00PM

at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Making plans to shop for the perfect gift this holiday season? Join the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art for a special Pop Up at the Museum Shop with Jamie Gray (Jewelry), Victoria Poeschl (Ceramics), Jane Smeltzer (Textiles), Susan Tinker (Textiles), Momoko Usami (Ceramics), Malory Ward (Jewelry), Desiree Warren (Ceramics), and Manda Wylde (Jewelry).

Café Sebastienne will be on hand with warm and cold seasonal drinks, and museum members will receive double their discount storewide.