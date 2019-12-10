Now playing: Liner
Kansas City Chamber Orchestra – 'Magnificent Holidays'

Tuesday December 10, 2019 @ 7:30PM

at Old Mission United Methodist Church

The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra returns to J.S. Bach's "Magnificat" for their holiday Baroque by Candlelight concert. Including over 25 musicians, 30 singers, five of the best Bach soloists in the country, Maestro Bruce Sorrell, a beautiful Telemann concerto for Oboe d'amore and one beloved magnificent work for chorus and orchestra — this will be a great way to kick off your holidays. More info is available here.

