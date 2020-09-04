Friday September 4, 2020 @ 7:00PM - Saturday September 5, 2020 @ 9:00PM

at Your Computer!

The Kansas City Irish Festival is presenting Fest Where You Are — a series of small, Irish-themed, locally focused community experiences taking place over Labor Day weekend — on Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5! The two-day event will feature both virtual and in-person experiences — including a two-hour benefit concert, virtual food and beverage tastings, virtual workshops and more.

The benefit concert takes place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m., with appearances from Ashley Davis, Calvin Arsenia, Carswell & Hope, Eddie Delahunt, Ian Byrne of The Elders, Madisen Ward, Maria the Mexican, and Victor & Penny. Virtual performances and interviews during the program will include Aoife Scott, Corner Boys, Shane Hennessy, Byrne and Kelly, Gaelic Storm, Oscar Blue and We Banjo 3. This will be a free livestream concert, while a limited number of reserved seating tables will be available in a socially distanced layout under the Crown Center pavilion.