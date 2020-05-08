KC Hearts Beats: 'Lean On Me'

Friday May 8, 2020 @ 6:30PM

at The Bridge Studios

KC Hearts is calling all musicians to pick up their favorite instrument at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, and perform solo concerts from their yards, neighborhoods, balconies and porches. All Kansas Citians will then be encouraged to sing, stomp, or clap along at 7 p.m. to "Lean on Me" and share their KC pride with neighbors, friends, and community.



Musicians will be encouraged to sign up and share their concert locations, which will be promoted through KC Hearts. Kansas City will let their hearts beat together and everyone is encouraged to check out the performances happening in their neighborhood from a safe social distance.

The Bridge will be among three local stations that will play the song at 7 p.m. Show your heart and spread the beat!