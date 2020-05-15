KC Bands Together: A Livestream Concert Event For Kansas City

Friday May 15, 2020 @ 8:30PM - Saturday May 16, 2020 @ 11:00PM

at The Bridge's Facebook Page

90.9 The Bridge and KCPT Kansas City PBS are excited to team up with Kansas City's incredible music community to help present a huge virtual fundraiser concert on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, called KC Bands Together!

This two-night concert is a celebration for Kansas City from Kansas City musicians positioned all over the globe, benefiting local nonprofit Midwest Music Foundation.

A number of acts will perform short sets from their living rooms, including Kevin Morby, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, Addie and Brandon of The Greeting Committee, The Elders, Krystle Warren, Quixotic, Radkey, Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids, Danielle Nicole & Brandon Miller of the Danielle Nicole Band, Hembree, Calvin Arsenia, Enrique Chi of Making Movies, Kawehi, Katy Guillen and The Drive, Victor & Penny, Hermon Mehari, Fritz Hutchison and more to be announced!

The full livestreams will happen from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, via 90.9 The Bridge's Facebook page.

On Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m., KCPT Kansas City PBS will air an hour-long highlight reel of the event, and we'll broadcast the audio on The Bridge.

Visit kcbandstogether.com for more details.