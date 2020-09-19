Saturday September 19, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

West Bottoms restaurant Voltaire and seminal music venue recordBar have teamed up to present Lemonad(e) Park — an outdoor, socially distanced concert series. This event features KC bands Katy Guillen and the Drive and Wömen of Wömen.

Lemonad(e) Park is located behind Voltaire at 1628 Wyoming St, in the northwest corner of 17th and Wyoming Streets in the West Bottoms (see map below) behind Voltaire. Food and beverage will be for sale from Voltaire, orderable from their online menu app.

Ticket levels include the following:

General admission standing-room tickets. Lawn chairs are allowed and encouraged.

Table open seating on a first-come first-serve availability — four people max. Tables are large enough for 4 people that do not know each other to safely distance. Tables are 8 feet apart.

VIP experience tables seat up to 6 people, includes full table service from Voltaire (no waiting in line).

All tables and benches are distanced per Kansas City Health Department regulations (actually, a little further). Capacity will be limited to 100 people per night. Doors open at 7 p.m., and music runs from 8 to 11 p.m.

Food and beverage will be served by Voltaire utilizing their online ordering system and packaged to go by a Voltaire employee practicing COVID-19 safety procedures. GA guests can pick up their orders at the bar. Please maintain 6 feet when queuing.