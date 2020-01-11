Katy Guillen & the Drive with Jenny Wood

Saturday January 11, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Katy Guillen & The Drive, the latest project dedicated to Guillen’s songwriting is founded on the energetic creative spark and long time chemistry between Katy Guillen and Stephanie Williams. With Guillen on guitar and vocals and Williams on drums, the two sculpt a sound that recalls bands like Led Zeppelin, The Bangles, and Band of Skulls. Into the next decade KG & The Drive push ahead with a melodic, heavy, and soulful sound while maintaining the edge of the artist’s rock ‘n' roll and blues roots. Guillen calls their genre-bending style “indie soul-rock." They'll be supported by Wichita singer-songwriter Jenny Wood.