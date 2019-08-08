Kansas City Songwriter Series – Enrique Javier Chi

Thursday August 8, 2019 @ 5:00PM

at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Enjoy live music and drinks every Thursday at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Curated by KC trumpeter Hermon Mehari, the Kansas City Songwriter Series features select songwriters who vary in genre and perform in the formation of their choosing. Playing original music, whether it's neatly polished old material or new unfinished works, each week is a musical experience you won't want to miss! This week's installment features Enrique Javier Chi.