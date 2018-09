Friday August 31, 2018 @ 5:00PM - Sunday September 2, 2018 @ 11:00PM

at Crown Center

Kansas City Irish Fest celebrates Celtic Pride with more than 30 bands on seven stages, heritage workshops and displays, comedy, genealogy, a children's area and much more. Headlining artists include The Elders, Gaelic Storm, The High Kings and Red Hot Chilli Pipers. More info is available at this link.