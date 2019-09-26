Kansas City Chamber Orchestra – 'Night Reflections'

Thursday September 26, 2019 @ 7:30PM

at Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral

The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra kicks off the season with guest conductor Anthony Maglione and a constellation of beautiful music, both old and new. The shimmering strings and lusty winds of the orchestra will include Haydn's Symphony No. 44 "Trauer," Arensky's popular tribute to Tchaikovsky, the meditative reflection on evening prayer by Arvo Pärt, Trisagion, and contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery’s energetic "Starburst."