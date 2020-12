Saturday December 5, 2020 @ 6:00PM

at Your Computer!

The Kansas City Museum is hosting a virtual concert with the Julia Haile Duo! The lead singer of Hi-Lux, Haile evokes years of training and experience to bring her own sound to the modern soul genre. She'll perform a mix of Hi-Lux songs, classic soul and original works with guitarist Tim Braun.

Check out the show live starting at 6 p.m., via the Kansas City Museum's Facebook page!