Wednesday May 5, 2021 @ 7:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter John Moreland will be returning to the Knuckleheads stage this summer. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based musician tours on his latest studio album, "LP5." Among other accolades, Moreland's music has gotten him placements on shows like "Sons of Anarchy" and an emerging artist nomination from the Americana Music Association.