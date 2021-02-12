Jim Brickman's 'Share the Love' Virtual Concert Series

Friday February 12, 2021 @ 8:00PM - Sunday February 14, 2021 @ 10:00PM

at Your Computer!

Presented by Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, Grammy-nominated songwriter Jim Brickman is bringing the Share The Love concert experience to your home!

Brickman brings the “Love by Request” experience up close and personal with his hit songs “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Angel Eyes” and “Valentine.” A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates, Brickman is thrilled to provide this groundbreaking live virtual concert experience to fans of all ages.

Choose from five virtual streaming performances:

Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 at 6 and 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 & 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale exclusively at jimbrickman.com. Use coupon code lovejccc for a $10 donation to the Midwest Trust Center.