JCCC Winterlude Series with Ensemble Iberica

Sunday December 8, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Johnson County Community College

Flamenco is a centuries-old art form that embraces the exchange of new ideas and fosters boldness and originality. Similar to contemporary jazz, flamenco is born of and influenced by many cultures—Gypsy, Jewish, Moorish and indigenous Andalusían — and infused with the politics and class struggles of these groups. Siento y Vivo mirrors this history by borrowing from American jazz, Cuban music and contemporary dance. Local group Ensemble Ibérica pushes the envelope of this familiar standard and moves forward with the influence of these outside sources, creating a beautiful union of tradition and originality.

Siento y Vivo is composed of dancer/choreographer Melinda Hedgecorth, violinist Coleen Dieker, percussionist John Currey and guitarists Beau Bledsoe and Michael McClintock.

This concert will take place at Polsky Theatre, in the Carlsen Center on the Johnson County Community College campus.