Jazz, Blues and Country | Ken Burns' Country Music

Thursday September 5, 2019 @ 6:00PM

at Gem Theater

Join KCPT, the American Jazz Museum and the Mutual Musicians Foundation for a preview of Ken Burns’ Country Music and a demonstration of country music’s shared roots with blues and jazz by D Black (drums) and Sean Ewbank (banjo). After the program, cross the street to the Mutual Musicians Foundation for a performance by the Mutual Musicians Foundation Quartet led by James Hathaway.