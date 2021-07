Tuesday August 3, 2021 @ 6:30PM

at Starlight Theatre

Diamond-certified artist and two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz has entertained audiences for more than two decades, with talented musicianship and soulful melodies. For his Look For the Good Live! 2021 summer tour, he's enlisted a 13-piece reggae band. The unique setlist each night will feature songs from that album, plus reimagined Mraz classics and never-before-heard new compositions.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.