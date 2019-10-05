Saturday October 5, 2019 @ 7:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Memphis-based piano player Jason D. Williams was once pronounced by the Kansas City Star as "the past and future of rock and roll." In the 1980s and '90s, he recorded for the famed RCA and Sun Records. He credits influences like Jerry Lee Lewis and Al Jolson for helping him develop his vast repertoire and dynamic style, which have earned him a strong following that carries him on the road more than 200 days a year.