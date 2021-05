Friday June 4, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Jason Boland & the Stragglers say that their favorite songs are “like one-night stands – passionate or sad, capable of recalling moments with Proustian power.” Their favorite artists are lifelong companions – fixtures we turn to for comfort and highs. The group, more than two decades in the running, are touring on their 2018 album, “Hard Times Are Relative.”