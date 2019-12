Saturday December 21, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Come Together is a benefit concert for beloved local musician Jan Faircloth. In addition to a reunion from Trampled Under Foot, look forward to performances from Katy Guillen & the Drive, The Nace Brothers, Dust Devil Choir, Levee Town, Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders and more. The event will include a silent auction and raffle.