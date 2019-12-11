Wednesday December 11, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Hot Club of Cowtown has brought its musical chemistry to audiences across the world since its beginnings in the late '90s. The band's Western swing and gypsy-jazz inspirations call to mind the music of Django Reinhardt, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys and other favorites. The group has been featured on NPR's All Things Considered, Mountain Stage, BBC's "Later" with Jools Holland and numerous other TV and radio programs.