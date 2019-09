Monday September 9, 2019 @ 7:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Gear up for Ken Burns' new documentary series, Country Music, with KCPT–Kansas City PBS and 90.9 The Bridge at Knuckleheads’ honky-tonk jam session, featuring local musicians Dave & Jimmy Nace, Carl Butler and Bobby DeMoss. This free event will also feature sneak peek clips from the upcoming Ken Burns’ documentary series.