Friday October 18, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Award-winning artists Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will be bringing their North American tour to Kansas City this fall. An iconic trumpeter, platinum-selling musician, songwriter, A&M Records co-founder and philanthropist, Alpert was wildly popular in the '60s with his band The Tijuana Brass and as a record producer, launched the careers of major artists like The Police, Carpenters and Janet Jackson. He is touring on his new album, "Over the Rainbow." His wife, Hall, rose to fame as the lead singer of Brasil '66 and has recorded more than 22 albums in three different languages. Kansas City group Lonnie McFadden Quartet will open the show.