Sunday November 10, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Johnson County Community College

Soak in the sights and sounds of the legendary artists who made Harlem the cultural center of the country. Created in collaboration with the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and JMG Live, Harlem 100 is a multimedia homage to musicians, singers and dancers of the Harlem Renaissance who performed in such famed venues as the Apollo Theatre and Cotton Club. Featuring the music of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Billie Holliday, Bessie Smith and more, Harlem 100 celebrates one of the most influential artistic movements of our country and gives insight into Harlem then and now. The show is hosted by Michael Mwenso and the Shakes, with guest vocalists Brianna Thomas and Vuyo Sotashe, and featuring tap dancer extraordinaire Michela Marino Lerman.

This event will take place in Yardley Hall, located at the Carlsen Center on the Johnson County Community College campus.