Friday August 28, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Your Computer!

A number of local artists will perform a livestream event to benefit The Greenline Initiative — a Black family-owned organization that works to build permanent community and generational wealth in formerly redlined Kansas City neighborhoods. Radkey, The Greeting Committee, Khrystal., Danny Cox + Bob Walkenhorst, Cuee, Enrique Javier Chi of Making Movies + Las Hermanas Altoro and more will perform, along with appearances from Ajia Morris + Chris Morris of The Greenline Initiative, Deanna Munoz of Latino Foundation for the Arts/Midwest Chicana and more.

More information can be found on the event and organization at this link. The concert will stream on Facebook and YouTube.