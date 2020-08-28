Now playing: Rainbow Kacey Musgraves
Greenline Grows KC: Livestream with Radkey, The Greeting Committee, Khrystal. and More

A number of local artists will perform a livestream event to benefit The Greenline Initiative — a Black family-owned organization that works to build permanent community and generational wealth in formerly redlined Kansas City neighborhoods. RadkeyThe Greeting CommitteeKhrystal., Danny Cox + Bob WalkenhorstCuee, Enrique Javier Chi of Making Movies + Las Hermanas Altoro and more will perform, along with appearances from Ajia Morris + Chris Morris of The Greenline Initiative, Deanna Munoz of Latino Foundation for the Arts/Midwest Chicana and more.

More information can be found on the event and organization at this link. The concert will stream on Facebook and YouTube.

