Saturday October 31, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

UPDATE: THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT.

KCRep presents Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads! This hybrid concert and ghost-story event weaves together local storytellers and musicians to share frighteningly fun tales from KC’s cultural crossroads.

With musical performances from Freight Train Rabbit Killer, Jessica Paige, Sam Wells, and Madisen Ward featuring Shannon O'Shea, plus storytellers Jane Barnette, Maria Vasquez Boyd and Nathan Louis Jackson, the event will transport audiences into the diverse world of spirits, hauntings, and the great unknown.

Ghost Light is an outdoor storytelling experience that takes place on the South Lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, inside the Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park, on Oct. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31. Recommended for youth ages 8+. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required for all attendees. For more safety information and social distancing protocols, visit this link.