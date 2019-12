Saturday December 14, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Garry Mac and the Mac Truque released "Truqued Up" in 1969 — their debut on Capitol Records. The Kansas City-based band is back for a 50th anniversary show, and includes a five-man group that collectively plays 13 instruments and sings. The 2008 Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductees will be supported by Atlantic Express, one of the area's top dance bands also curated by Mac.