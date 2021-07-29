Finest Folk with The Matchsellers, Lyal Strickland, Sam Wells

Thursday July 29, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

After conferences in Montreal, New Orleans, and online, the largest annual gathering for the folk music industry and community will return to Kansas City in February of next year! To celebrate the return to KC, Folk Alliance International is hosting two concerts at Lemonad(e) Park of some of the finest folk musicians in the Kansas City region. This presentation of folk music is in support of The Village Fund, a grant program for folk artists and industry members in need. Lineup includes The Matchsellers, Lyal Strickland, Sam Wells and Traditional Music Society Trio.