Wednesday October 10, 2018 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

The Bridge presents a free emerging artist showcase with breakout singer-songwriter Matt Maeson. He released his debut EP, "Who Killed Matt Maeson," in 2017 — a six-track album influenced by roots music, pop hooks and alt-rock production. His breakout hit, "Cringe," has reached more than 16 million streams on Spotify.

This event is free, and the show begins at 8 p.m.