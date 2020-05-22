Friday May 22, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Released at the beginning of 2020, Dustbowl Revival's latest album pushes the boundaries of American roots music. "Is It You, Is It Me" represents the latest stage in a band that never stops evolving and refuses to stand still. This is a leap forward for the band from their acclaimed 2017 self-titled album, transitioning them from a "roots dance party band" to a more soulful, nuanced ensemble.

THIS SHOW HAS BEEN POSTPONED AND WILL BE RESCHEDULED.