Thursday September 19, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Uptown Theater

Considered one of the pioneers of heavy metal and modern hard rock, Deep Purple is coming to Kansas City on the Long Goodbye Tour. The English band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and now consists of singer Ian Gillan, guitarist Steve Moore, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice and keyboardist Don Alrey.