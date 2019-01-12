Saturday January 12, 2019 @ 7:30PM - Sunday January 27, 2019 @ 9:30PM

at Union Station

A one-time political prisoner is convinced that the voice of a stranger is that of the man who supervised her torture in captivity, but is it really him?

“Death and the Maiden” is a dramatic psychological thriller of suspicion, guilt, and revenge by Ariel Dorfman featuring Vanessa Severo, Rusty Sneary, and Robert Gibby Brand under the direction of Cinnamon Schultz. Performing at the City Stage in Union Station through Jan. 27.